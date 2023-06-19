Some 159 migrants rescued by coast guard off Sicily
The Italian coast guard on Sunday rescued a group of 159 refugees and migrants from a small boat in distress around 150 nautical miles south of Sicily, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
The group included around 50 minors including a 13-year-old boy with quadriplegia and an 18-month boy suffering from a suspected skin infection.
The group was disembarked in the southern Sicilian port town of
Pozzallo and the toddler was transferred to hospital for
treatment.
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz