Some 159 migrants rescued by coast guard off Sicily

19 June 2023 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Italian coast guard on Sunday rescued a group of 159 refugees and migrants from a small boat in distress around 150 nautical miles south of Sicily, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The group included around 50 minors including a 13-year-old boy with quadriplegia and an 18-month boy suffering from a suspected skin infection.

The group was disembarked in the southern Sicilian port town of Pozzallo and the toddler was transferred to hospital for treatment.





