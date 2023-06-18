Italy has largest farmers' market network in EU - Coldiretti

18 June 2023 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

Italy is the European Union country with the largest organised network of farmers' markets according to a Coldiretti study released on Sunday for the annual Sustainable Gastronomy Day on June 18, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The farmers' association said approximately 15,000 farmers sell directly to consumers through around 1,200 Campagna Amica farmers' markets across the country.

The short food supply chain has a national turnover of around 6 billion euros per year and helps to reduce food waste and pollution, Coldiretti said.

Approximately 25 million Italians said they have bought food directly from producers at farmers' markets, according to the study.

