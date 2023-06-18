Boy undergoes pioneering nerve transfer operation in Turin

18 June 2023 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

A two-year-old boy has undergone a pioneering nerve transfer operation to restore movement to a paralysed leg, Turin's City of Heath hospital complex said on Saturday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The procedure, which involved rerouting healthy nerves so they can take over the function of the injured ones, was performed at the Regina Margherita Children's Hospital in the Piemonte regional capital.

It was the first intervention of its kind in Europe, said the City of Health.

The boy had been diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis about eight months ago.

