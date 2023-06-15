Kyrgyzstan assigned pensions to 34 Russian citizens, Russia - to 5 Kyrgyz citizens in 2.5 years

15 June 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Agreement on Pension Security of Workers of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) took effect on January 1, 2021, Azernews report, citing Akipress.

Under this agreement, individuals who are citizens of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia, and who have either current or past pension entitlements based on their employment or other activities in another EAEU member state, are recognized as workers.

The Social Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic has reported that so far, pensions have been granted to 41 individuals, including 34 Russian citizens and 7 citizens of Kazakhstan.

Russia has assigned a part of pensions to five citizens of Kyrgyzstan.

---

