Real Madrid edge past Olympiacos to bag 11th EuroLeague title

22 May 2023 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Real Madrid edged out Olympiacos in a thrilling final on Sunday to win a record-extending 11th Turkish Airlines EuroLeague title, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Madrid scored the winning points with just three seconds left to clinch a 79-78 victory.

The two sides dropped a collective 49 points in a frantic second quarter at the Zalgirio Arena in Lithuania – 29 for Real Madrid and 21 for Olympiacos.

Sergio Rodriguez was Madrid’s top scorer with 15 points, while season MVP Sasha Vezenkov racked up 29 points for the Greek side.

---

