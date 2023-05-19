UK introduces sanctions on Russian diamonds, copper, and aluminum

19 May 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

The UK government prohibits the import of Russian copper, aluminum, and nickel, as well as Russian diamonds, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak, Azernews reports citing TASS.

Thus, imports of Russian diamonds are expected to be banned later this year, as well as imports of copper, aluminum, and nickel of Russian origin, the statement said.

The announcement also stated that the UK will apply sanctions on 86 Russian individuals and companies involved in the military-industrial complex and sectors that provide export profits to the Russian budget. So far, the UK government has not presented a list of individuals or companies who will face sanctions.

The statement was issued just before the start of the three-day Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz