Erdogan pledges not to leave quake survivors in Türkiye unattended

19 May 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on May 18 that his government will continue to stand by the Feb. 6 earthquake victims, Azernews reports citing Hurriyet Daily News.

“I hope we will heal our wounds together with state-nation solidarity. We will not leave our earthquake survivors unattended and will continue to stand by them,” he tweeted.

The parliamentary election resulted in the victory of the People’s Alliance, and there was a clear difference in the election of the president, Erdogan said and stressed that this outcome “upset” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader and Nation Alliance’s presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“On the night of May 14, we followed the ‘won’ theater they staged on the television screens, even though they knew the results. As the color of the ballots became clear, their lies were revealed. Despite this, they did not even apologize to their voters, whom they knowingly misled, nor to the public,” the president said.

The opposition “attacks” now the citizens, whose votes were not in favor of the Nation Alliance, Erdogan said and continued, “We are witnessing attacks that are incompatible with human values.”

Erdogan said the opposition was threatening the quake victims for ending the aid they send to the earthquake region and “kicking” them out of hotels.

“Not to mention the ugly campaigns on social media,” he said adding that the quake victims were “very disturbed by what happened.”

“Regardless of which party they vote for, all 85 million people are saddened by this recklessness. No one should be worried, and none of our citizens should despair in the face of this evil frenzy. It is our primary duty not to bring down the common conscience of our nation and humanity,” the president stated.

