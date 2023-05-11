Georgian Interior Minister, Israeli Ambassador discuss law enforcement ties

11 May 2023 22:15 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri and Israeli Ambassador Hadas Meitzad discussed the bilateral cooperation between the law enforcement agencies of their countries, with the former revealing a Georgian police attaché would be dispatched to Israel to develop the cooperation, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

The Georgian Interior Ministry cited Gomelauri as revealing the plan for the sending of the law enforcement envoy “in the near future”, saying the move would “further strengthen” ties between the relevant services of the countries.

The introductory meeting with the diplomat, hosted by Gomelauri’s office, also discussed the upcoming visit of the Israeli National Police head to Georgia and praised the “effective” law enforcement partnership between the sides.

---

