Iranian foreign minister to arrive in Moscow on Tuesday evening - ambassador to Russia

10 May 2023 09:30 (UTC+04:00)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian will arrive in Moscow on Tuesday evening for four-party talks aimed at normalizing relations between Türkiye and Syria, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"Our Foreign Minister [Hossein] Amir Abdollahian will arrive in Moscow this evening to attend the first four-party meeting on Syria," the diplomat was quoted by Tasnim news agency as saying.

The process of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus kicked off on December 28, 2022, when the Russian, Syrian and Turkish defense ministers met in Moscow. The ministers agreed to set up a joint trilateral commission. These consultations are to be followed by a meeting of the countries’ foreign ministers who will look at holding talks between Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye and Bashar Assad of Syria. Later, it was announced that the top Iranian diplomat would take part too.

---

