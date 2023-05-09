No fertilizer export within grain deal framework so far — UN

9 May 2023 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Fertilizers have not been exported as part of the grain deal until now, the Office of the UN Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said, Azernews reports citing TASS.

"There are currently 14 vessels in the Ukrainian ports loading approximately 600,000 metric tonnes of grain and foodstuffs. The Initiative also provides for the exports of fertilizer, including ammonia. There have been no such exports so far," the Office said.

