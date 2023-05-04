Georgian FM, Israeli President discuss prospects for enhancing ties

4 May 2023 07:28 (UTC+04:00)

Prospects for enhancing ties in various areas of mutual interest were discussed in a meeting between the Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Azernews reports with reference to Agenda.

Within the framework of the former’s visit to Israel, the officials focused on “centuries-old friendship” between the two nations and “important” issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, the Georgian foreign service said.

The officials reaffirmed their “readiness” to continue “close” cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats.

Herzog also pledged the “unwavering” support of Israel for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Georgia.

