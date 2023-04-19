Tunisia supports Syria’s return to League of Arab States

19 April 2023 22:47 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia stands for Syria’s return to the League of Arab States (LAS) as its full-fledged member, according to a joint statement approved on Tuesday following talks between the top diplomats of both countries, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Tunisia confirms its position on supporting Syria’s return to the LAS as its member," the Tunisian Mosaique FM radio station quoted the document as saying.

Tunisia also emphasized that "security and stability in Syria facilitate peace in the entire region."



