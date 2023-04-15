Russia, Uzbekistan discuss oil supplies

15 April 2023 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has discussed an opportunity of increasing oil and petroleum products’ supplies to Uzbekistan and prospects of participating in construction of new nuclear power facilities with Energy Minister of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, the Russian Cabinet’s press service said.

"In particular, an opportunity of increasing oil and oil products’ supplies to Uzbekistan and prospects of participation of Rosatom Company in construction of new nuclear power installations were highlighted at the meeting," the press service said.

The parties discussed cooperation in gas, oil and electric power sectors, including renewable energy sources and hydropower projects, and nuclear power facilities construction at the meeting in Moscow.

