Israeli PM reverses course on sacking defense minister

12 April 2023 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday he would leave Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in place given an escalating security crisis, reversing a decision to fire the minister that triggered protests and raised alarm abroad.

He said the two had resolved their disagreement over Gallant's public call last month for a halt to the government's bitterly divisive judicial overhaul plan, which Gallant said had become a threat to Israel's security.

Last week Netanyahu announced he would delay the dismissal.

“I've decided to put our differences behind us,” Netanyahu said at a Monday press conference. He said the two had worked closely together throughout the last two weeks.

---

