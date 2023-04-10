Azernews.Az

Iranian currency rates for April 10

10 April 2023 20:16 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 1.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to April 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,917 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 10

Rial on April 9

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,159

52,165

1 Swiss franc

CHF

46,383

46,396

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,011

4,011

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,002

4,001

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,149

6,149

1 Indian rupee

INR

514

513

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,455

136,507

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,679

14,724

100 Japanese yens

JPY

31,784

31,780

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,092

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,117

31,052

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,326

26,295

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,308

2,314

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,184

2,184

1 Russian ruble

RUB

522

516

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,875

2,875

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,986

28,001

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,702

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,531

31,555

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

39,500

39,465

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,313

1,313

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

32,050

32,044

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,840

8,840

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,112

6,113

100 Thai baths

THB

123,721

123,719

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,540

9,550

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,889

31,843

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,239

1 euro

EUR

45,917

46,041

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,437

9,435

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,581

16,581

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,817

2,816

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

485

485

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,634

16,635

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,698

24,698

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

76,938

77,177

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,852

3,852

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,974

11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,627 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,926 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,677 rials, and the price of $1 is 373,811 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000-553,000 rials.

