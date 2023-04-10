Iranian currency rates for April 10

10 April 2023 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on April 1.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 14 have decreased in price, compared to April 9.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 45,917 rials.

Currency Rial on April 10 Rial on April 9 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,159 52,165 1 Swiss franc CHF 46,383 46,396 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,011 4,011 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,002 4,001 1 Danish krone DKK 6,149 6,149 1 Indian rupee INR 514 513 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,455 136,507 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,679 14,724 100 Japanese yens JPY 31,784 31,780 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,092 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,117 31,052 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,326 26,295 1 South African rand ZAR 2,308 2,314 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,184 2,184 1 Russian ruble RUB 522 516 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,875 2,875 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,986 28,001 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,702 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,531 31,555 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 39,500 39,465 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,313 1,313 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 32,050 32,044 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,840 8,840 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,112 6,113 100 Thai baths THB 123,721 123,719 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 9,540 9,550 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 31,889 31,843 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 45,917 46,041 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,437 9,435 1 Georgian lari GEL 16,581 16,581 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,817 2,816 1 Afghan afghani AFN 485 485 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,634 16,635 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,698 24,698 100 Philippine pesos PHP 76,938 77,177 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,852 3,852 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,974 11,974

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 453,627 rials, and the price of $1 is 414,926 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 408,677 rials, and the price of $1 is 373,811 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 500,000-503,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 550,000-553,000 rials.

