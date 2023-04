9 April 2023 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

Four people were killed Sunday in an avalanche in the Alps in the French department of Haute-Savoie, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.

"An avalanche occurred in the middle of the day at the Armancette glacier in the Alps. The provisional toll is 4 people dead and several injured. Rescue workers are still at work," he tweeted.

