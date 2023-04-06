Russian Foreign Minister to visit Uzbekistan

6 April 2023 21:19 (UTC+04:00)

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will visit Samarkand. This was stated by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova at a briefing.

She noted that Lavrov would take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS. The meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers will be held in Samarkand on 14 April.

The CIS foreign ministers will discuss the results of last year’s inter-MFA consultations, as well as the progress in implementing the action program to enhance cooperation between the foreign ministries.

The meeting participants will also decide which cities will become the youth capitals of the CIS for the next three years.

---

