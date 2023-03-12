Canada bans import of Russian aluminum, steel

12 March 2023 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Canadian authorities made the decision to ban import of aluminum and steel in Russia, according to regulations posted on the government’s website on Friday.

According to amendments, "it is prohibited for any person in Canada and any Canadian outside Canada to import, purchase or acquire" iron, steel, iron or steel tubes, pipes and hollow profiles, aluminum and its articles from Russia.

Regulations come into force from the day of their registration.

