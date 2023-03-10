Russia records 10,311 new daily coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

10 March 2023 19:11 (UTC+04:00)

Russia recorded 10,311 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Friday.

The country’s total cases have reached 22,398,867.

As many as 1,643 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 657 the day before. Hospitalizations declined in six regions of the country and rose in 72 regions.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases surged by 1,327 to 3,440,575 in the past day and St. Petersburg’s cases increased by 1,291 to 1,891,276.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries rose by 14,663 to 27,744,431 in the past 24 hours, the crisis center reported. Recoveries increased by 2,411 to 3,243,793 in Moscow and by 1,561 to 1,842,355 in St. Petersburg.

Russia recorded 44 coronavirus fatalities in the past 24 hours. The total death toll has climbed to 396,507. Moscow reported nine deaths in the past day, with the number dropping below ten for the first time since October 28, 2022. The city’s death toll has reached 48,315. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 fatalities rose by 11 to 37,215.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz