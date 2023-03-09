Police break up second night of demonstrations in Georgia using water cannons & tear gas

9 March 2023 08:21 (UTC+04:00)

Police have used water cannon and tear gas against protesters in Georgia's capital, Tbilisi, for a second night.

The crowds are angry at a controversial Russian-style law, which would class non-government and media groups as "foreign agents" if they receive more than 20% of their funds from abroad.

On Wednesday evening, police pushed back protesters who pulled down a metal barrier outside parliament.

The crowds were ordered to disperse and some people have been injured.

Pictures from Georgian TV showed hundreds of riot police on the streets late on Wednesday night, wearing helmets and holding shields. At least one police car had been overturned.

Clouds of tear gas rose above the streets around the parliament building as police tried to break up the protests.

Earlier, tens of thousands of people joined the second day of protests.

