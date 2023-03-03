Russian grain export may total 60 mln metric tons in this agricultural season

3 March 2023 08:15 (UTC+04:00)

The Russian grain export target for the current agricultural season stands at 60 mln metric tons, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, citing First Deputy Minister Oksana Lut.

"The target for the entire season is about 60 mln metric tons, making it possible to establish required stocks and support the country’s food security," the Ministry said.

It was reported earlier that the forecast for the Russian wheat harvest in 2023 was revised downward from 86 mln to 85.3 mln metric tons.

