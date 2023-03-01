Biden announces pick for new labor secretary

1 March 2023 22:04 (UTC+04:00)

U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that he's nominating Julie Su to serve as his administration's labor secretary.

Su currently serves as the deputy secretary of labor and would replace Marty Walsh, who's stepping down to lead the National Hockey League Players' Association.

Previously, Su was California's labor secretary and spent 17 years as a civil rights attorney, according to the White House.

A graduate of Stanford University and Harvard Law School, Su is the daughter of immigrants, speaking Mandarin and Spanish, the White House said.

