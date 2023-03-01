Azernews.Az

Wednesday March 1 2023

Iranian currency rates for March 1

1 March 2023 19:16 (UTC+04:00)
The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on March 1.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 26 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to February 28.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,530 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on March 1

Iranian rial on February 28

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

50,798

50,549

1 Swiss franc

CHF

44,797

44,794

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,026

4,034

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,062

4,056

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,982

5,979

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,852

136,748

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

16,149

16,145

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,859

30,838

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,354

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,097

109,085

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,852

30,935

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,014

25,887

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,289

2,280

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,225

2,224

1 Russian ruble

RUB

560

561

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,879

2,879

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,327

28,261

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,700

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,183

31,172

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,183

39,392

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,161

1,157

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,763

31,725

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,682

8,680

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,057

6,048

100 Thai baths

THB

119,300

119,899

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,360

9,398

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

31,837

31,848

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,530

44,499

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,433

9,389

1 Georgian lari

GEL

16,060

16,033

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,754

2,755

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

473

473

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,760

16,756

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,707

24,714

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,792

76,768

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,848

3,849

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,987

11,990

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 323,434 rials, and the price of $1 is 306,930 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 300,325 rials, and the price of $1 is 285,000 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 553,000-556,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 587,000-590,000 rials.

