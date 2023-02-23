Turkmenistan Airlines reduces number of regular flights between Ashgabat and Russian Kazan

23 February 2023 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

Turkmenistan Airlines will reduce the number of flights on the route Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) - Kazan (Russia) to one per week from the end of March 2023.

According to the information, the flight will be operated on Wednesdays. Tickets for this route for the next half a year have appeared on sale. Tickets cost from 4,886 Turkmen manats ($1,394.5) one way when purchased online.

Earlier, Turkmen Airlines flew from Ashgabat to Kazan twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays. The Turkmen company will continue to operate flights from Ashgabat to Moscow, the capital of Russia, on two flights a week.

Flights from Turkmenistan to Russia were suspended in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To date, Turkmenistan Airlines operates regular flights from Ashgabat to Istanbul (Türkiye), Moscow (Russia), Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), Frankfurt am Main (Germany), Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Dubai (UAE).

