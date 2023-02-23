EU official due in Ankara for donors’ quake-relief conference

23 February 2023 09:21 (UTC+04:00)

A senior European Union official will be in Ankara on Feb. 22 for the preparations of an international donors’ conference as part of the EU’s assistance to the disaster-hit people in Türkiye and Syria.

Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi will hold talks with Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and other Turkish officials in the Turkish capital.

“Ahead of my visit to prepare the International Donors’ Conference, another devastating earthquake hit Türkiye. Our condolences to the victims and their families. The EU stands firmly with Türkiye. Our solidarity and support remains unwavering in these difficult times,” he tweeted.

Türkiye and Syria were hit by devastating earthquakes on Feb. 6 that claimed the lives of more than 40,000 people. An additional six people were killed due to a powerful aftershock tremor in Hatay late on Feb. 20.

Varhelyi and Cavusoglu will hold talks about the modalities of the donors’ conference to be jointly organized by the EU Commission and EU’s term president, Sweden, on March 16 in Brussels. It will be open to EU Members, neighbors, U.N. members, international financial institutions and relevant stakeholders and will aim to raise resources and coordinate a response to support Türkiye and Syria.

The conference will be chaired jointly by Commissioner in charge of Neighborhood and Enlargement Negotiations, Oliver Varhelyi, and the Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Johan Forssell.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz