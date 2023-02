22 February 2023 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

The emirate of Dubai’s Public Debt Management Office has redeemed $750 million worth of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, issued on Jan. 30, 2013, Dubai media office wrote on Twitter on Monday.

The government has also paid back early an additional $300 million of sukuk due to mature in November 2026, the media office said.

