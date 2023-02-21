Japan’s Defense Ministry says North Korea fires two ballistic missiles

21 February 2023 08:19 (UTC+04:00)

North Korea has launched two ballistic missiles early on Monday and they both covered a distance of 350 and 400 kilometers at the corresponding altitude of 50 and 100 kilometers, the Japanese Ministry of Defense reported.

Previous media reports cited Japan’s Defense Ministry and other sources stating that three ballistic missiles were fired from the territory of North Korea.

"North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Monday," Kyodo news agency stated citing the Japanese Defense Ministry.

The Japanese agency reported that "two missiles appear to have fallen outside Japan's exclusive economic zone and there were no reports of damage to aircraft or ships."

"The first missile was launched around 6:59 a.m., reaching an altitude of about 100 kilometers and traveling about 400 kilometers, while the second was fired around 7:10 a.m., reaching an altitude of about 50 km and traveling about 350 km," the agency added.

---

