Farmers in Turkiye's quake-hit zone to receive more subsidies

16 February 2023 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Vahit Kirisci gave information about the measures taken for the farmers in 10 provinces affected by the earthquakes in Kahramanmaras.

In his social media post, Kirisci said:

“Diesel and fertilizer support, which has started to be given in kind as of 2022, will be paid in cash for our 10 provinces affected by the earthquake. In this context, diesel and fertilizer subsidies, with a total amount of 2.8 billion TL, will be deposited into the accounts of our farmers until the end of February. The product update deadline of 28 February for our producers who applied for the 2023 production year CKS has been extended until 8 May."

“The amount of 530 million TL to be paid throughout the year; Raw Milk Support, Calf Support, Brood Sheep-Goat Support, Cattle Fattening Support, Beehive Support, Herd Growth, and Renewal Support payments will be withdrawn in February for our 10 provinces and will be deposited into the accounts of our producers," the minister said.

A total of 1.5 billion TL of feed support will be given to the enterprise, 500 TL per animal for 2 million bovines and 50 TL per animal for 9 million ovines. For Rural Development Support, the application period for the 2022-2023 period for Agricultural Economic Investments has been extended until 8 May in 10 provinces affected by the earthquake and until 28 February in other provinces. The project evaluation period for Rural Economic Infrastructure Investments for the period 2022-2023 has been extended until 8 May in 10 provinces affected by the earthquake and until 10 March in other provinces.

---

