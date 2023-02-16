Turkish FM thanks Israel for earthquake solidarity

16 February 2023 09:27 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu thanked Israel on Feb. 14 for its support to respond to the massive earthquake in southern Türkiye and said Israeli rescue teams were one of the largest in the region.

“One of the first countries to send support to Türkiye was Israel; search and rescue and medical teams came to our country immediately. They gave great support in Kahramanmaras, they saved 19 people from the wreckage. Thank you for your solidarity in difficult times,” Cavushoglu said in a joint press conference with his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen.

The Israeli minister has paid a visit to Ankara for solidarity after the devastating earthquake in Türkiye.

Israeli search and rescue, as well as medical teams, immediately arrived in Türkiye’s southern quake-hit regions and these teams were one of the “largest” on the ground, Cavushoglu said.

Israeli rescue staff have given “very serious support” to the efforts in the quake-hit region and pulled out 19 people from the rubble, he said.

Israeli minister, for his part, said his government and people convey their deepest condolences to the victims of the earthquake.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz