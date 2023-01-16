Georgian PM to meet officials, entrepreneurs at World Economic Forum

16 January 2023 22:11 (UTC+04:00)

A Georgian delegation led by the country’s Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili will feature in the World Economic Forum in Davos, with the Government head set to hold meetings with world leaders at the event, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

The Government Administration said “bilateral, high-level political meetings” would see Garibashvili hold discussions with officials and founders of “large international companies”.

A panel discussion will also see the PM deliver an address at the event that is set to run between Monday and Friday.

The Georgian delegation also includes Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvil, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, Head of Government Administration Revaz Javelidze and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister for Foreign Investments Vazil Hudak.

