Internet connectivity between Türkiye and Armenia established, visa procedures simplified

14 January 2023 19:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Internet connectivity has been established between Türkiye and Armenia, Trend reports via the Turkish TRT Haber channel.

In order to visit Armenia, Turkish citizens used to get a visa from Yerevan's diplomatic missions in Georgia.

"Previously, Armenia shut down the internet access for all Türkiye. Now the connection has been established. Consular affairs are also going very well. Some humanitarian steps are also being taken," it was said.

---

