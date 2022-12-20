Azernews.Az

20 December 2022 19:38 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 20

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on December 20, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 25 currencies increased and 12 have decreased in price, compared to December 19.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 44,623 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on December 20

Iranian rial on December 19

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

51,170

51,002

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,140

45,043

1 Swedish krona

SEK

4,050

4,034

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

4,247

4,244

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,999

5,979

1 Indian rupee

INR

509

508

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

137,028

136,497

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

18,665

18,739

100 Japanese yens

JPY

30,688

30,731

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,400

5,396

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,090

109,208

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,796

30,641

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,761

26,779

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,428

2,392

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,252

2,252

1 Russian ruble

RUB

608

653

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

28,186

28,157

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,201

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,703

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,995

30,907

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

40,230

40,212

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,151

1,141

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,740

31,714

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,714

8,725

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

6,018

6,024

100 Thai baths

THB

120,507

120,487

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

9,491

9,493

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,262

32,059

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,239

1 euro

EUR

44,623

44,405

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,983

9,001

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,792

15,746

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,699

2,691

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

481

480

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,702

16,634

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,671

24,699

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,805

75,608

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,118

4,119

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,022

11,967

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 322,470 rials, and the price of $1 is 303,515 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 306,400 rials, and the price of $1 is 288,390 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 395,000-398,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 419,000-422,000 rials.

---

