Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Tbilisi

20 December 2022 18:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan Airways JSC will increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

Currently, international flights on the Tashkent-Tbilisi-Tashkent route are operated on Tuesdays.

Starting from January 13, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights in this direction on Fridays.

Previously, Uzbekistan Airways launched the first flight on the Fergana-Dubai-Fergana route on October 30, 2022.

