Moldovan tour operators visit Georgia to explore tourism potential

Representatives of the largest travel companies from Moldova have visited Georgia and met with their Georgian counterparts to discuss future cooperation and joint tour planning, the Georgian National Tourism Administration said on Sunday, Trend reports with reference to Agenda.

An info-tour, organised by the Air Moldova airline, hosted 18 travel companies. Within the framework of the visit, the tour operators held business-to-business meetings with the private sector.

Giannis Onoufriadis, the representative of the Legend Travel company said the companies from Moldova were “strong players” both in Moldovan and Romanian tourism markets and meeting with them had a “good perspective”, as the above-mentioned companies had “keen interests” in Georgia.

The representative of the Air Moldova airline, Natalia Spesivteva emphasised the launch of direct flights between Tbilisi and Chișinău four times a week and said their goal was to establish “closer” tourism ties between Georgia and Moldova, expressing hope that the meeting with the Moldovan travel companies would increase the number of tourists from the country.

During the tour, the representatives of the largest travel companies got acquainted with the hotels and the infrastructure of the Georgian ski resorts of Borjomi and Bakuriani and visited Georgia’s capital Tbilisi and the country’s historical capital Mtskheta.

