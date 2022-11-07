Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Libya, Yemen, Syria

7 November 2022 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The situation in Yemen, Libya and Syria was the focus of a meeting between Iranian foreign minister's senior advisor for special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji and visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin, Trend reports citing TASS.

According to the agency, the Iranian politician stressed the necessity of strengthening bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Tehran. The sides also supported Libya’s and Yemen’s territorial integrity and called for resolving problems in these countries without foreign interference.

On Saturday, Vershinin met with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the first meeting of national coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the UN Charter.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz