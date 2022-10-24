Azernews.Az

Monday October 24 2022

Iranian currency rates for October 24

24 October 2022 19:42 (UTC+04:00)
Iranian currency rates for October 24

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,424 rials.

Currency

Iranian rial on October 24

Iranian rial on October 23

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

48,489

48,472

1 Swiss franc

CHF

42,110

42,099

1 Swedish krona

SEK

3,751

3,751

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,900

3,947

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,570

5,570

1 Indian rupee

INR

510

509

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

134,875

134,940

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

19,013

19,013

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,493

28,449

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,351

5,351

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,345

109,321

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,843

30,776

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,318

24,207

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,296

2,322

1 Turkish lira

TRY

2,261

2,261

1 Russian ruble

RUB

682

682

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraq dinars

IQD

2,878

2,878

1 Syrian pound

SYP

17

17

1 Australian dollar

AUD

26,627

26,732

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,701

111,703

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

29,678

29,678

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

41,925

41,806

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,148

1,148

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,808

31,791

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,360

8,358

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,826

5,807

100 Thai baths

THB

110,542

110,541

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,863

8,864

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

29,395

29,393

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,240

1 euro

EUR

41,424

41,417

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

8,893

8,900

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,235

15,247

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,697

2,690

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

482

482

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

16,572

16,617

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,706

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

71,348

71,347

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

4,130

4,130

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

11,974

11,981

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,043 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,991 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,332 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,089 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz

Latest See more