Iranian currency rates for October 24

24 October 2022 19:42 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 24, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 16 currencies increased and 11 have decreased in price, compared to October 23.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,424 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 24 Iranian rial on October 23 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 48,489 48,472 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,110 42,099 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,751 3,751 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,900 3,947 1 Danish krone DKK 5,570 5,570 1 Indian rupee INR 510 509 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 134,875 134,940 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,013 19,013 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,493 28,449 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,345 109,321 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,843 30,776 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,318 24,207 1 South African rand ZAR 2,296 2,322 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,261 2,261 1 Russian ruble RUB 682 682 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,627 26,732 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,701 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,678 29,678 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,925 41,806 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,148 1,148 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,808 31,791 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,360 8,358 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,826 5,807 100 Thai baths THB 110,542 110,541 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,863 8,864 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,395 29,393 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,240 1 euro EUR 41,424 41,417 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,893 8,900 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,235 15,247 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,697 2,690 1 Afghan afghani AFN 482 482 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,572 16,617 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,706 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,348 71,347 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,130 4,130 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,974 11,981

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,043 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,991 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 270,332 rials, and the price of $1 is 274,089 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 324,000-327,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 316,000-319,000 rials.

