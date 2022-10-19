Iranian currency rates for October 19

19 October 2022 23:17 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate of foreign currencies on October 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 12 currencies increased and 22 have decreased in price, compared to October 18.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 41,332 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on October 19 Iranian rial on October 18 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 47,483 48,013 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,150 42,217 1 Swedish krona SEK 3,776 3,770 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,966 3,998 1 Danish krone DKK 5,556 5,561 1 Indian rupee INR 511 512 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 135,409 135,457 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 19,122 19,116 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,146 28,242 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,351 5,351 1 Omani rial OMR 109,090 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,461 30,617 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 23,789 23,718 1 South African rand ZAR 2,313 2,333 1 Turkish lira TRY 2,260 2,260 1 Russian ruble RUB 673 673 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,841 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 17 17 1 Australian dollar AUD 26,385 26,502 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 29,528 29,581 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 41,212 40,975 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,145 1,145 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,878 31,948 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,335 8,334 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,834 5,841 100 Thai baths THB 110,173 110,510 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,906 8,933 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 29,432 29,351 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,239 1 euro EUR 41,332 41,355 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 8,904 8,875 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,247 15,247 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,715 2,723 1 Afghan afghani AFN 494 489 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,441 16,442 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,671 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 71,353 71,324 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,147 4,143 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,022 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 283,221 rials, and the price of $1 is 287,796 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 268,861 rials, and the price of $1 is 273,204 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 325,000-328,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 320,000-323,000 rials.

