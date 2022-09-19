U.S. military base in Syria targeted in failed rocket attack

19 September 2022 21:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A rocket attack targeting the U.S. military's Green Village base in northeast Syria failed to hit U.S. or coalition forces, or any equipment, the U.S. Central Command said, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Three 107 mm rockets targeted the base on Sunday and a fourth rocket along with rocket tubes was found at the launch point, about 5 kilometers (3 miles) away, the command said in a statement.

The Central Command said it was investigating the latest failed attack, which struck at approximately 7:05 p.m local time in Syria (1605 GMT).

It gave no further details.

