Türkiye aims for SCO membership - Erdogan

18 September 2022 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye aims to become a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

"Of course, we are not part of the "Shanghai Five". We participated in the summit as special guests at the invitation of Uzbekistan," Erdogan said.

He noted that with membership in the SCO, Türkiye's relations with the participating countries will reach a new level.

