European Commission to propose Ukraine 5 billion euros of macro-financial assistance

6 September 2022 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

European Commission will propose an additional €5 billion in macro-financial assistance this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, Trend reports citing UNIAN.

In particular, von der Leyen stressed that the situation in Ukraine still requires unabated support from the European Union.

"On top of the €10 billion we have provided so far, we will propose an additional €5 billion in macro-financial assistance this week," she noted.

---

