Uzbekistan sees increase in number of tourists for 7M2022

26 August 2022 21:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan from abroad amounted to more than 2.4 million from January through July 2022, which is 2.2 times more than in the same period last year (1.3 million), Trend reports via the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Heritage of Uzbekistan.

According to the ministry, the largest number of tourists visited Uzbekistan from neighboring countries such as Kazakhstan - over 700,000 people; Kyrgyzstan - over 650,000 people; Tajikistan - over 630,000 people; as well as citizens of the following countries:

Name of the country Number of tourists Russia 247,200 Turkey 38,600 South Korea 8,400 Germany 8,000 USA 6,300 India 5,200 France 5,200 Azerbaijan 5,100 Israel 5,000 Great Britain 4,700 Italy 3,000 Spain 2,500

