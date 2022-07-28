Turkiye tops list of nations providing humanitarian aid globally

28 July 2022 15:11 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Turkiye has ranked first for the humanitarian aid it has been providing globally ($5.5 billion) compared to the volume of its gross national product (GNP), Yeni Shafak reports.

Dozens of Turkish NGOs continued to supply aid to the oppressed all over the world with donations they received. The nation retained its top position among the countries providing the most humanitarian aid. Turkiye's humanitarian aid reached over $5.5 billion in 2022, excluding the support provided to Syrian refugees inside the country.

According to the Global Humanitarian Aid 2022 Report, prepared by the UK-based Development Initiatives, the United States was at the top of the list by providing over $9.7 billion of humanitarian aid, while Turkiye ranked second. However, Turkiye became the country that provided the most humanitarian aid with $5.5 billion compared to its gross national product.

In terms of quantity, Turkiye ranked third on the list in 2013, 2014, and 2015, second in 2016 and 2020, and first in 2017, 2018, and 2019. According to data from 2020, Turkiye was the nation with the highest humanitarian relief relative to its GNP.

Izani Turan, the Turkish Diyanet Foundation general manager, said that they have been providing assistance to individuals in need since 1975 under the motto "until goodness prevails on earth".

Turan emphasized that they also provided help through major organizations in regions undergoing humanitarian crises, underlining that the humanitarian activities are carried out by thousands of officials and volunteers in 149 countries, including Turkiye.

He added humanitarian aid is mainly provided to crisis-hit regions. So far, 39.6 million liras ($2.1million) to Arakan, 42.25 million liras ($2.2million) to Yemen, 37.4 million liras ($2 million) to Sudan, 384 million liras to Syria ($21 million), 238 million liras ($13.2 million) to Palestine, 8 million liras ($440,000) to Lebanon, and 5.8 million liras ($300,000) have been donated to Indonesia.

“We have built 'welfare houses' for people who are victims of war in 14 regions, especially in the Syrian cities of Idlib, Azez, and Al-Bab. We planned the construction of 14,673 houses, 6,214 of which are completed residences, and 2,900 are under construction. Moreover, the construction of 5,559 residences will begin in the coming days,” Turan stressed.

He underlined that the foundation has opened 785 water wells and fountains in 35 countries and delivered clean water to more than seven million people.

“Our goal in 2022 is to increase the number of people accessing clean water to over 8 million by opening 350 more water wells and fountains,” Turan added.

The general manager emphasized that Turkiye reaches out to the needy all over the world.

“One of the most important features that makes us who we are and distinguish us from other communities is the feeling of cooperation and solidarity, which is always at the peak.

When we look at the statistics given by international organizations, Turkiye has been and will continue to be the country that provides the most aid in the world, from the past to the present, according to its gross national product. This success has undoubtedly been achieved by the trust of the Turkish nation in its state and non-governmental organizations. One of the most important links of the aid chain in Turkiye is undoubtedly the Turkish Diyanet Foundation."

In the report, it was noted that the humanitarian aid provided to the Syrian refugees hosted by Turkiye on its territory was not included in the ranking. The countries that received the most humanitarian aid in 2021 were Yemen, Syria, Palestine, Afghanistan, Ethiopia, and South Sudan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz