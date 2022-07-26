Türkiye waiting for Finland, Sweden to meet expectations - Erdogan

26 July 2022 22:51 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye still has concrete expectations from Sweden and Finland regarding its concerns about terrorist groups, as the two countries pledged to meet Ankara's demands to become NATO members, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We’re waiting for responses to our extradition requests and the two countries should not expect Turkey to make compromises," Erdogan told a live broadcast on TRT Monday.

He continued by saying that the two countries should not expect Türkiye to support their NATO accession unless they prevent terrorists from carrying out anti-Turkey activities.

Erdogan also said Ankara is also disturbed by the stance displayed by Germany, France, Italy and others regarding Ankara’s counterterrorism concerns. He noted that the Swedish and Finnish delegations had mentioned that other European countries have a similar stance.

Regarding Türkiye's planned cross-border operation, the president said Syria has become a nest for terrorist groups and that Russia and Iran need to decide where they stand.

