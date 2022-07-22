Iranian, Kyrgyz provinces sign agreement on cooperation

22 July 2022 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Governors general of Razavi Khorasan Province, northeast Iran, and Osh in the west of Kyrgyzstan signed an agreement on the expansion of cultural, tourism, and economic cooperation, Trend reports citing IRNA.

At the signing ceremony, Razavi Khorasan Governor General, Ya’qoub-Ali Nazari hoped that the implementation of mutual agreements would be finalized during the upcoming visit of provincial officials to Osh.

The governor general of Osh arrived in Razavi Khorasan on Monday (July 18) for a three-day visit.

Here, he got familiarized with provincial capabilities and capacities for cooperation.

