Türkiye increases volume of defense industry products exports

7 July 2022 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Türkiye increased the export of defense industry products by 47.9 percent (to $1.98 billion) in the first half of 2022, compared to the same period last year, the Turkish Trade Ministry told TurkicWorld, Trend reports.

"The export of Turkish defense industry products amounted to $315 million in June 2022, which is 42.2 percent more than in the same period last year," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Türkiye has exported defense industry products worth $3.9 billion in the past 12 months (from June 2021 through June 2022).

