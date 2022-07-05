Turkmenistan and WTO discuss prospects of cooperation

5 July 2022 22:13 (UTC+04:00)

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov met with the Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Zhang Xiangchen, who arrived in Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) on a working visit, Trend reports citing the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, Meredov informed Xiangchen about the preparatory work being carried out in Turkmenistan for joining the WTO, which includes improving the national legislative framework, foreign trade procedures and rules.

Furthermore, he stressed that the growing trends of economic globalization in the modern world, especially after the pandemic, have set Turkmenistan the task of more intensive integration into the system of international trade and economic relations.

The sides noted that relations between Turkmenistan and the WTO have noticeably intensified in recent years.

During the meeting of the WTO General Council in February this year, the Turkmen side officially applied for membership in the organization in accordance with Article XII of the Marrakesh Agreement.

Following the review, the participating countries of the WTO General Council unanimously approved Turkmenistan's application and decided to grant it the status of an "acceding country".

