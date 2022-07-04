Tajikistan puts "somoni" coins of 2022 issue into circulation

4 July 2022 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

National Bank of Tajikistan put into circulation "somoni" coins with a nominal value of 1, 3, 5 somoni and 50 "dirams" of 2022 issue, Trend reports with reference to the Khovar.

From July 1, 2022, the 2022 issue of "somoni" coins (with nominal values of 1, 3, and 5 somoni) and "diram" coins (with nominal values of 50 dirams) circulate alongside currencies issued by the National Bank of Tajikistan.

The task of taking the necessary steps for the transportation, accounting, and creation of conditions for the issuing of coins in accordance with established protocols was given to the Department of Monetary and Treasury Operations of Tajikistan's National Bank.

Meanwhile, somoni was introduced in Tajikistan on 30 October 2000, replacing the Tajikistani ruble. Now, one somoni is divided into 100 dirams.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz