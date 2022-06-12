Ukraine War Implications Will Lead To Hunger Crisis, Warns S Jaishankar

12 June 2022 17:11 (UTC+04:00)

The Russia-Ukraine war has thrown up a crisis of fuel, food and fertiliser that will lead to hunger situations and have a very significant inflationary impact, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, Trend reports citing NDTV.

"The implications of the situation in Ukraine...show up in what we call a three 'F' crisis -- fuel, food and fertiliser. The prices of these three have gone up. They have a very significant inflationary impact," Mr Jaishankar said during a talk on national security in the eight years of the Narendra Modi government.

The event was organised by the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in association with International Studies Network Bangalore (ISNB) in the city.

"In the case of food, they will actually lead to hunger situations. In the case of fertiliser, it will create a cascading problem down the road or so till the next harvest in many countries." The minister said the country faced four major challenges in the last two years. These four issues were COVID-19, tension with China along the Line of Actual Control, the Afghanistan situation and the Ukraine war.

These four major events showed how something faraway has a direct implication on the well-being of a nation, Mr Jaishankar said.

Speaking about China, the minister said the neighbouring country tried to unilaterally change the status quo on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh in the northern sector.

"Where China is concerned, we are again very clear that we will not allow the Line of Actual Control to be changed unilaterally and in violation of understandings that we have," he said.

He also said that the military deployment was probably the biggest since the 1962 war. The troops were able to withstand over two winters due to the infrastructure progress made in that region for supply of logistics.

