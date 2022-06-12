Georgian PM “optimistic” about EU membership bid

12 June 2022 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Saturday said he remained “optimistic” that a “sensible decision” would be made by the European Commission on the country’s European Union membership bid, which he said would be in the “best interest of both sides”, Trend reports citing Agenda.ge.

Garibashvili noted he had publicly stated Georgia was “only asking for a merit-based decision” and “nothing “undeserved” during his visits to Brussels, Davos and Bratislava.

The head of the Government also decried the “insulting” and “irrational” European Parliament resolution, adopted on Thursday, which urged the Georgian authorities to “refrain from interfering in media freedom or pursuing politically motivated judicial cases against media owners or representatives”.

Garibashvili said the resolution was “saturated with lies and inaccurate information”, and added it would “not play a decisive role” in the question of granting Georgia the EU membership status.

---

