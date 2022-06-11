Georgian FM meets Dutch colleague

11 June 2022 08:02 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili held a meeting with Dutch Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra as part of his visit to the Netherlands, Trend reports citing 1TV.

The parties discussed Georgia’s progress in the implementation of the reforms defined by the Association Agreement and the country’s integration process into the EU.

Ilia Darchiashvili also informed his counterpart about the “strong support” of Georgia towards Ukraine.

Wopke Hoekstra praised Georgia’s “significant support” for Ukraine and thanked his counterpart for standing by the international community in this process.

